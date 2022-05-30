Almanac - Monday 5/30/22

Today is Monday, 30th of May of 2022

May 30 is the 150th day of the year

215 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:50:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:34 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:48 pm.

the first low tide will be at 5:46 am at -0.70 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:52 pm at 4.53 feet

The next low tide at 5:19 pm at 2.97 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:03 pm at 6.01 feet

The moon is 0% visible, it’s the New Moon!

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is …

Loomis Day

Memorial Day

My Bucket's Got A Hole In It Day

National Creativity Day

National Mint Julep Day

Water a Flower Day

World MS Day

Today is also…

Anguilla Day, commemorates the beginning of the Anguillian Revolution in 1967

Canary Islands Day in Spain

Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago

Lod Massacre Remembrance Day in Puerto Rico

Mother's Day in Nicaragua

Statehood Day in Croatia

On this day in history…

1381 – Beginning of the Peasants' Revolt in England.

1868 – Decoration Day (the predecessor of the modern "Memorial Day") is observed in the United States for the first time after a proclamation by John A. Logan, head of the Grand Army of the Republic (a veterans group).

1899 – Pearl Hart, a female outlaw of the Old West, robs a stage coach 30 miles southeast of Globe, Arizona.

1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C...

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: The 10-metre high "Goddess of Democracy" statue is unveiled in Tiananmen Square by student demonstrators.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1814 – Mikhail Bakunin, Russian philosopher and theorist (d. 1876)

1846 – Peter Carl Fabergé, Russian goldsmith and jeweler (d. 1920)

1902 – Stepin Fetchit, American actor and dancer (d. 1985)

1908 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (d. 1989)

1909 – Benny Goodman, American clarinet player, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1986)

1926 – Johnny Gimble, American country/western swing musician (d. 2015)

1932 – Pauline Oliveros, American accordion player and composer (d. 2016)

1943 – James Chaney, American civil rights activist (d. 1964)

1943 – Gale Sayers, American football player and philanthropist (d. 2020)

1955 – Colm Tóibín, Irish novelist, poet, playwright, and critic

1962 – Kevin Eastman, American author and illustrator, co-created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1964 – Wynonna Judd, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Tom Morello, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1971 – Idina Menzel, American singer-songwriter and actress