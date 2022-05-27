Almanac - Friday 5/27/22

Today is Friday, the 27th of May of 2022,

May 27 is the 147th day of the year

218 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:51:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:26 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:25 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:14 am at 0.51 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:15 am at 4.27 feet

The next low tide at 2:41 pm at 1.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:07 pm at 6.03 feet

The Moon is 13.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Monday the 30th of May of 2022 at 4:30 am

Today is….

Cellophane Tape Day

Don't Fry Day

European Neighbours' Day

National Death Busters Day

National Grape Popsicle Day

National Gray Day

National Heat Awareness Day

National Road Trip Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

Nothing to Fear Day

Old-Time Player Piano Day

Sunscreen Protection Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Nicaragua

Children's Day in Nigeria

Mother's Day in Bolivia

Navy Day in Japan

Slavery Abolition Day in Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin

Start of National Reconciliation Week in Australia

1703 – Tsar Peter the Great founds the city of Saint Petersburg.

1930 – The 1,046 feet (319 m) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

1933 – New Deal: The U.S. Federal Securities Act is signed into law requiring the registration of securities with the Federal Trade Commission.

1933 – The Walt Disney Company releases the cartoon Three Little Pigs, with its hit song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?",

1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.

1967 – Australians vote in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census.

2016 – Barack Obama is the first president of United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet Hibakusha.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you, You share this special day with…

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1877)

1819 – Julia Ward Howe, American poet and songwriter (d. 1910)

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, American police officer (d. 1876)

1894 – Louis-Ferdinand Céline, French physician and author (d. 1961)

1894 – Dashiell Hammett, American detective novelist and screenwriter (d. 1961)

1907 – Rachel Carson, American biologist, environmentalist, and author (d. 1964)

1911 – Hubert Humphrey, American journalist and politician, 38th Vice President of the United States (d. 1978)

1911 – Teddy Kollek, Hungarian-Israeli politician, Mayor of Jerusalem (d. 2007)

1911 – Vincent Price, American actor (d. 1993)

1912 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1982)

1912 – Sam Snead, American golfer and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1915 – Herman Wouk, American novelist (d. 2019)

1922 – Christopher Lee, English actor (d. 2015)

1923 – Henry Kissinger, German-American political scientist and politician, 56th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate

1925 – Tony Hillerman, American journalist and author (d. 2008)

1930 – John Barth, American novelist and short story writer

1930 – William S. Sessions, American civil servant and judge, 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 2020)

1934 – Harlan Ellison, American author and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1935 – Ramsey Lewis, American jazz pianist and composer

1935 – Lee Meriwether, American model and actress, Miss America 1955

1936 – Louis Gossett, Jr., American actor and producer

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Pete Sears, English bass player

1950 – Dee Dee Bridgewater, American singer-songwriter and actress

1957 – Siouxsie Sioux, English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1963 – Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Cuban pianist and composer

1975 – André 3000, American rapper

1975 – Jamie Oliver, English chef and author