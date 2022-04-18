Almanac - Monday 4/18/22

Today is Monday, the 18th of April of 2022,

April 18 is the 108th day of the year

257 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 6:29:52 am

and sunset will be at 7:49:18 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:35 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at 2.05 feet

The next high tide at 1:25 pm at 4.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:28 pm at 2.05 feet

The moon is currently 95.8 % visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We just had a full moon over the weekend

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday 23th of April of 2022 at 4:56 am

April 18 (film) is the name of a 1984 Malayalam-language film film, made in India. It’s a family drama.

Today is

Income Tax Pay Day

International Amateur Radio Day

International Day for Monuments and Sites

National Animal Crackers Day

National Lineman Appreciation Day

National Transfer Money to Your Daughter's Account Day

National Velociraptor Awareness Day

Newspaper Columnists' Day

Patriots' Day

Pet Owners Independence Day

Piñata Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

Today is also…

Army Day (Iran)

Coma Patients' Day (Poland)

Friend's Day (Brazil)

Independence Day, (Zimbabwe)

International Day For Monuments and Sites

Invention Day (Japan)

Victory over the Teutonic Knights in the Battle of the Ice (Russia; Julian Calendar)

On this day in history…

1783 – Three-Fifths Compromise: The first instance of black slaves in the United States of America being counted as three fifths of persons (for the purpose of taxation), in a resolution of the Congress of the Confederation. This was later adopted in the 1787 Constitution.

1831 – The University of Alabama is founded in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

1906 – An earthquake and fire destroy much of San Francisco, California.

1930 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that "there is no news" in their evening report.

2019 – A redacted version of the Mueller report is released to the United States Congress and the public.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1480 – Lucrezia Borgia, daughter of Pope Alexander VI

1813 – James McCune Smith, African-American physician, apothecary, abolitionist, and author (d. 1865)

1819 – Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, Cuban lawyer and activist (d. 1874)

1882 – Leopold Stokowski, English conductor (d. 1977)

1904 – Pigmeat Markham, African-American comedian, singer, and dancer (d. 1981)

1924 – Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1942 – Robert Christgau, American journalist and critic

1944 – Kathy Acker, American author and poet (d. 1997)

1947 – James Woods, American actor and producer

1953 – Rick Moranis, Canadian-American actor, comedian, singer and screenwriter

1954 – Robert Greenberg, American pianist and composer

1959 – Susan Faludi, American journalist, author and feminist

1963 – Conan O'Brien, American television host, comedian, and podcaster