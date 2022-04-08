Almanac - Friday 4/8/22
Today is Friday, the 8th of April, 2022
April 8 is the 98th day of the year
267 days remain until the end of the year.
74 days until summer begins
The sun rose just now at 6:44:01 am
and sunset tonight will be at 7:40:08 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today.
Solar noon will be at 1:12:04 pm
The first high tide was at 3:31 am at 4.89 feet
The first low tide of the day will be at 11:19 am at 0.45 feet
The next high tide at 7:26 pm at 4.13 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:54 pm at 3.41 feet
The Moon is 43.4% per cent visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon Today at 11:47 pm
Today is…
International Feng Shui Awareness Day
National Dog Fighting Awareness Day
Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day
Today is also…
Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)
On this day in history…
1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos
1908 – Harvard University votes to establish the Harvard Business School.
1911 – Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovers superconductivity.
1913 – The 17th Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring direct election of Senators, becomes law.
1935 – The Works Progress Administration is formed when the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935 becomes law.
1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.
1975 – Frank Robinson manages the Cleveland Indians in his first game as major league baseball's first African American manager.
1992 – Retired tennis great Arthur Ashe announces that he has AIDS, acquired from blood transfusions during one of his two heart surgeries.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1605 – Mary Stuart, English-Scottish princess (d. 1607)
1859 – Edmund Husserl, German Jewish-Austrian mathematician and philosopher (d. 1938)
1889 – Adrian Boult, English conductor (d. 1983)
1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (d. 1979)
1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (d. 1981)
1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian-American figure skater and actress (d. 1969)
1918 – Betty Ford, American wife of Gerald Ford, 40th First Lady of the United States (d. 2011)
1919 – Ian Smith, Zimbabwean lieutenant and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Rhodesia (d. 2007)
1920 – Carmen McRae, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (d. 1994)
1926 – Shecky Greene, American comedian
1929 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1978)
1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author
1938 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian economist and diplomat, 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations (d. 2018)
1941 – Vivienne Westwood, English fashion designer
1942 – Douglas Trumbull, American director, producer, and special effects artist (d. 2022)
1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (d. 1999)
1947 – Tom DeLay, American lawyer and politician
1955 – Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet
1963 – Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter
1964 – Biz Markie, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2021)
1968 – Patricia Arquette, French-Canadian Russian/Polish Jewish-American actress and director
1968 – Tracy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist