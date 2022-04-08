Almanac - Friday 4/8/22

Today is Friday, the 8th of April, 2022

April 8 is the 98th day of the year

267 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until summer begins

The sun rose just now at 6:44:01 am

and sunset tonight will be at 7:40:08 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:12:04 pm

The first high tide was at 3:31 am at 4.89 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 11:19 am at 0.45 feet

The next high tide at 7:26 pm at 4.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:54 pm at 3.41 feet

The Moon is 43.4% per cent visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon Today at 11:47 pm

Today is…

Dog Farting Awareness Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

National All is Ours Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

Poet in a Cupcake Day

Step into the Spotlight! Day

Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day

Zoo Lovers Day

Today is also…

Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)

Fast and Prayer Day (Liberia)

International Romani Day

On this day in history…

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos

1908 – Harvard University votes to establish the Harvard Business School.

1911 – Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovers superconductivity.

1913 – The 17th Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring direct election of Senators, becomes law.

1935 – The Works Progress Administration is formed when the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935 becomes law.

1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.

1975 – Frank Robinson manages the Cleveland Indians in his first game as major league baseball's first African American manager.

1992 – Retired tennis great Arthur Ashe announces that he has AIDS, acquired from blood transfusions during one of his two heart surgeries.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1605 – Mary Stuart, English-Scottish princess (d. 1607)

1859 – Edmund Husserl, German Jewish-Austrian mathematician and philosopher (d. 1938)

1889 – Adrian Boult, English conductor (d. 1983)

1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (d. 1979)

1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (d. 1981)

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian-American figure skater and actress (d. 1969)

1918 – Betty Ford, American wife of Gerald Ford, 40th First Lady of the United States (d. 2011)

1919 – Ian Smith, Zimbabwean lieutenant and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Rhodesia (d. 2007)

1920 – Carmen McRae, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (d. 1994)

1926 – Shecky Greene, American comedian

1929 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1978)

1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author

1938 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian economist and diplomat, 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations (d. 2018)

1941 – Vivienne Westwood, English fashion designer

1942 – Douglas Trumbull, American director, producer, and special effects artist (d. 2022)

1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (d. 1999)

1947 – Tom DeLay, American lawyer and politician

1955 – Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet

1963 – Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter

1964 – Biz Markie, American rapper, producer, and actor (d. 2021)

1968 – Patricia Arquette, French-Canadian Russian/Polish Jewish-American actress and director

1968 – Tracy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist