Almanac - Wednesday 3/16/22

Today is Wednesday, the 16th of March of 2022

March 16 is the 75th day of the year

290 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:44 am

and sunset will be at 7:18:59 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours, and 5 seconds of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:18:51 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:22 am at 1.99 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:06 am at 5.68 feet

The next low tide at 4:48 pm at -0.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:25 am at 5.09 feet

The Moon is 96.1% visible

it’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Friday 18th of March of 2022 at 12:17 am

The March Full Moon is called The Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

It’s also called the…

Crow Comes Back Moon

Eagle Moon

Goose Moon

Snow Crust Moon

Sore Eye Moon

Sugar Moon

Wind Strong Moon

Black Press Day

Curlew Day

Everything You Do is Right Day

Freedom of Information Day

Goddard Day

Lips Appreciation Day

National Artichoke Heart Day

National Curl Crush Day

National Panda Day

St. Urho's Day (He drove all the frogs from Finland, or was it grasshoppers?)

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

Today is also…

Day of the Book Smugglers in Lithuania

Remembrance day of the Latvian legionnaires in Latvia

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1970 Forty-six women filed suit against Newsweek management for sex discrimination. On Aug 26 they signed an agreement with management. In September Lynn Povich became Newsweek’s first-ever female senior editor. In 2012 Povich authored “The Good Girls Revolt."

REBECCA COLE

the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the U.S., was born today in 1846.

EVELINE BURNS

an economist and technical expert, was born today in 1900. An immigrant to the U.S., she helped design social security and wrote “The American Social Security System,” the standard text in this field.

also…

1596 – Ebba Brahe, Swedish countess (d. 1674)

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)

1729 – Maria Louise Albertine Princess Geroge of Prussia (d. 1818)

1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)

1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)

1808 – Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)

1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)

1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)

1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)

1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)

1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, American actress (d. 2004)

1917 – Laure Pillay, Mauritian lawyer and jurist (d. 2017)

1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2014)

1929 – Betty Johnson, American singer

1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress

1935 – Teresa Berganza, Spanish soprano and actress

1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician

1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress

1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach

1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer

1956 – Yoriko Shono, Japanese writer

1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician

1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)

1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter

1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress

1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player

1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress

1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist

1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist

1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer

1967 – Ronnie McCoury, American bluegrass mandolin player, singer and songwriter

1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier

1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete

1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer

1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress

1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress

1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer

1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist

1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer

1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress

1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer

1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian

1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter

1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter

1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress

1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner

1986 – Alexandra Daddario, American actress

1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater

1989 – Jung So-min, South Korean actress

1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France

1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

Also on this day in history….

1936 – Warmer-than-normal temperatures rapidly melt snow and ice on the upper Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, leading to a major flood in Pittsburgh.

1968 – a village in Viet Nam called My Lai became a shameful page in American History

1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.

More birthdays today…

1751 – James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)

1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)

1892 – César Vallejo, Peruvian poet (d. 1938)

1906 – Henny Youngman, English-American violinist and comedian (d. 1998)

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)

1930 – Tommy Flanagan, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)

1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1937 – David Frith, English historian, journalist, and author

1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1949 – Erik Estrada, American actor

1951 – Ray Benson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Jorge Ramos, Mexican-American journalist and author

1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor

1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO

1961 – Todd McFarlane, Canadian author, illustrator, and businessman, founded McFarlane Toys

1971 – Alan Tudyk, American actor