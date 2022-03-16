Almanac - Wednesday 3/16/22
Today is Wednesday, the 16th of March of 2022
March 16 is the 75th day of the year
290 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:44 am
and sunset will be at 7:18:59 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours, and 5 seconds of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:18:51 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:22 am at 1.99 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:06 am at 5.68 feet
The next low tide at 4:48 pm at -0.24 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:25 am at 5.09 feet
The Moon is 96.1% visible
it’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Friday 18th of March of 2022 at 12:17 am
The March Full Moon is called The Full Worm Moon
Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil. Alternatively, in the late 1700s, Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.
It’s also called the…
Crow Comes Back Moon
Eagle Moon
Goose Moon
Snow Crust Moon
Sore Eye Moon
Sugar Moon
Wind Strong Moon
Everything You Do is Right Day
St. Urho's Day (He drove all the frogs from Finland, or was it grasshoppers?)
Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action
Today is also…
Day of the Book Smugglers in Lithuania
Remembrance day of the Latvian legionnaires in Latvia
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1970 Forty-six women filed suit against Newsweek management for sex discrimination. On Aug 26 they signed an agreement with management. In September Lynn Povich became Newsweek’s first-ever female senior editor. In 2012 Povich authored “The Good Girls Revolt."
REBECCA COLE
the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the U.S., was born today in 1846.
EVELINE BURNS
an economist and technical expert, was born today in 1900. An immigrant to the U.S., she helped design social security and wrote “The American Social Security System,” the standard text in this field.
also…
1596 – Ebba Brahe, Swedish countess (d. 1674)
1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)
1729 – Maria Louise Albertine Princess Geroge of Prussia (d. 1818)
1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)
1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)
1808 – Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)
1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)
1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)
1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)
1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)
1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)
1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, American actress (d. 2004)
1917 – Laure Pillay, Mauritian lawyer and jurist (d. 2017)
1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2014)
1929 – Betty Johnson, American singer
1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress
1935 – Teresa Berganza, Spanish soprano and actress
1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician
1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress
1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress
1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach
1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer
1956 – Yoriko Shono, Japanese writer
1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician
1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)
1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter
1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter
1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress
1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player
1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress
1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist
1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist
1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer
1967 – Ronnie McCoury, American bluegrass mandolin player, singer and songwriter
1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier
1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete
1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer
1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress
1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress
1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer
1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist
1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer
1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress
1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer
1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian
1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter
1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter
1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress
1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner
1986 – Alexandra Daddario, American actress
1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater
1989 – Jung So-min, South Korean actress
1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France
1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater
Also on this day in history….
1936 – Warmer-than-normal temperatures rapidly melt snow and ice on the upper Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, leading to a major flood in Pittsburgh.
1968 – a village in Viet Nam called My Lai became a shameful page in American History
1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.
More birthdays today…
1751 – James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)
1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)
1892 – César Vallejo, Peruvian poet (d. 1938)
1906 – Henny Youngman, English-American violinist and comedian (d. 1998)
1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)
1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)
1930 – Tommy Flanagan, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)
1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)
1937 – David Frith, English historian, journalist, and author
1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2018)
1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1949 – Erik Estrada, American actor
1951 – Ray Benson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1958 – Jorge Ramos, Mexican-American journalist and author
1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor
1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO
1961 – Todd McFarlane, Canadian author, illustrator, and businessman, founded McFarlane Toys
1967 – Ronnie McCoury, American bluegrass mandolin player, singer and songwriter
1971 – Alan Tudyk, American actor