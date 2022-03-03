Almanac - Thursday 3/3/22

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of March, 2022

March 3 is the 62nd day of the year

303 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:54 am

and sunset will be at 6:06:28 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22:11 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:10 am

The first low tide wwas at 4:57 am at 1.38 feet

The next high tide at 10:53 am at 6.00 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:20 pm at -0.33 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:53 pm at 5.62 feet

The Moon is currently 0.9 % visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent, we had a New Moon yesterday

First Quarter Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 10th of March, 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Hospitalist Day

National Moscow Mule Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

Peach Blossom Day

Talk in Third Person Day

TB-303 Appreciation Day

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

today is also…

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" (Japan)

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

Teacher's Day in Lebanon

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

On this day in Women’s History….

On March 3, 1913, the day before Woodrow Wilson's presidential inauguration, thousands of women marched along Pennsylvania Avenue--the same route that the inaugural parade would take the next day--in a procession organized by the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA). It was the was the first suffragist parade in Washington, D.C. Participation numbers vary between 5,000 and 10,000 marchers.

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

Women’s History Birthdays today include…

1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (d. 1747)

1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)

1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)

1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)

1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)

1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress, appeared on early television in 1938 (d. 1974)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)

1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)

1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer

1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut

1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress

1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer

1961 – Fatima Whitbread, English javelin thrower

March 3, 1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee is born. The six-time Olympic medalist is considered one of the world's greatest female athletes and holds the world record in the heptathlon.

1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985

1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress

1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer

1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer

1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter

1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer

1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress

1991 – Cho-rong, South Korean singer

1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress

1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer

Also on this day in history…

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto, freeing serfs.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.

1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.

1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.

1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records "Rocket 88", often cited as "the first rock and roll record", at Sam Phillips's recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

2017 – The Nintendo Switch releases worldwide.

More birthdays today include…

1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)

1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)

1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)

1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)

1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer