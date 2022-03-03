Almanac - Thursday 3/3/22
Today is Thursday, the 3rd of March, 2022
March 3 is the 62nd day of the year
303 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:54 am
and sunset will be at 6:06:28 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:22:11 pm.
The first high tide was at 12:10 am
The first low tide wwas at 4:57 am at 1.38 feet
The next high tide at 10:53 am at 6.00 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:20 pm at -0.33 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:53 pm at 5.62 feet
The Moon is currently 0.9 % visible
It’s now a Waxing Crescent, we had a New Moon yesterday
First Quarter Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 10th of March, 2022 at 2:45 am
Today is…
What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day
today is also…
Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" (Japan)
Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia
On this day in Women’s History….
On March 3, 1913, the day before Woodrow Wilson's presidential inauguration, thousands of women marched along Pennsylvania Avenue--the same route that the inaugural parade would take the next day--in a procession organized by the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA). It was the was the first suffragist parade in Washington, D.C. Participation numbers vary between 5,000 and 10,000 marchers.
2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.
Women’s History Birthdays today include…
1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (d. 1747)
1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)
1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)
1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)
1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)
1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress, appeared on early television in 1938 (d. 1974)
1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)
1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)
1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)
1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)
1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress
1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer
1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut
1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress
1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer
1961 – Fatima Whitbread, English javelin thrower
March 3, 1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee is born. The six-time Olympic medalist is considered one of the world's greatest female athletes and holds the world record in the heptathlon.
1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985
1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress
1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)
1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer
1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer
1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter
1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer
1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress
1991 – Cho-rong, South Korean singer
1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress
1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer
Also on this day in history…
1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto, freeing serfs.
1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.
1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.
1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.
1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.
1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.
1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.
1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records "Rocket 88", often cited as "the first rock and roll record", at Sam Phillips's recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.
1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.
1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.
2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.
2017 – The Nintendo Switch releases worldwide.
More birthdays today include…
1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)
1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)
1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)
1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)
1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)
1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)
1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist