Almanac - Friday 1/14/2022

Today is Friday, the 14th of January, 2022

January 14 is the 14th day of the year

351 days remain until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:12 am

and sunset will be at 5:14:53 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:19:32 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:55 am at 3.20 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:41 am at 6.11 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:12 pm at -0.21 feet

And The final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:18 pm at 4.66 feet

The Moon is currently 89.5% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have the Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 17th of January of 2022 at 3:49 pm

The January Full Moon is called the Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

This month’s moon is also called the…

Canada Goose Moon Center Moon Cold Moon Freeze Moon Frost Exploding Moon Great Moon Greetings Moon

Hard Moon Severe Moon Spirit Moon

Today is…

Caesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Pothole Day (UK)

Organize Your Home Day

Ratification Day

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also….

Defender of the Motherland Day in Uzbekistan

Feast of the Ass in Medieval Christianity

Flag Day in Georgia

National Forest Conservation Day in Thailand

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua in Abkhazia

Yennayer for the Berber or the Amazigh people

Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Magh Bihu in the Indian state of Assam

Maghe Sankranti in Nepal

Maghi in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Makar Sankranti in India

The first day of Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Uttarayan in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan

World Logic Day

On this day in History…

1900 – Giacomo Puccini's Tosca opens in Rome.

1911 – Roald Amundsen's South Pole expedition makes landfall on the eastern edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1954 – The Hudson Motor Car Company merges with Nash-Kelvinator Corporation forming the American Motors Corporation.

1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1972 – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark ascends the throne, the first Queen of Denmark since 1412 and the first Danish monarch not named Frederick or Christian since 1513

1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

2011 – President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia seeks refuge in Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime, considered to be the birth of the Arab Spring.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1883 – Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (d. 1992)

1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)

1936 – Clarence Carter, American blues and soul singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

1937 – Billie Jo Spears, American country singer (d. 2011)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Shepard Smith, American television journalist

1967 – Emily Watson, English actress

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer

1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist