Almanac - Wednesday 12/1/2021
Today is Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021
December 1 is the 335th day of the year
30 days remain until the end of the year.
20 days until winter begins
The sun rises at 7:07:00 am
and the sun sets at 4:51:01 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight, today.
Solar noon will be at 11:59:00 am.
The first low tide was early this morning at 1:18 am at 1.46 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:43 am at 6.40 feet
The next low tide at 2:28 pm at -0.13 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:55 pm at 4.78 feet
The Moon is currently 11.1% visible
a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm
and there will be a Total Solar Eclipse on that day as well.
Today is…
Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day
National Package Protection Day
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Today is also…
Battle of the Sinop Day in Russia
Damrong Rajanubhab Day in Thailand
First President Day in Kazakhstan
Freedom and Democracy Day in Chad
Great Union Day, celebrates the Union of Transylvania with Romania in 1918. in Romania
Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica
Republic Day in the Central African Republic
Restoration of Independence Day in Portugal
Self-governance Day or Fullveldisdagurinn in Iceland
On this day in history…
1824 – United States presidential election: Since no candidate received a majority of the total electoral college votes in the election, the United States House of Representatives is given the task of deciding the winner in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1834 – Slavery is abolished in the Cape Colony in accordance with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.
1862 – In his State of the Union Address President Abraham Lincoln reaffirms the necessity of ending slavery as ordered ten weeks earlier in the Emancipation Proclamation.
1865 – Shaw University, the first historically black university in the southern United States, is founded in Raleigh, North Carolina.
1919 – Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament (MP) to take her seat in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. (She had been elected to that position on November 28.)
1952 – The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.
1955 – American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Alabama, seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city's racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city's bus boycott.
1990 – Channel Tunnel sections started from the United Kingdom and France meet beneath the seabed.
1991 – Cold War: Ukrainian voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the Soviet Union.
2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico's history.
2019 – Arsenal Women 11–1 Bristol City Women breaks the record for most goals scored in a FA Women's Super League match, with Vivianne Miedema involved in ten of the eleven Arsenal goals.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with
1761 – Marie Tussaud, French-English sculptor, founded Madame Tussauds Wax Museum (d. 1850)
1792 – Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician and geometer (d. 1856)
1886 – Rex Stout, American detective novelist (d. 1975)
1886 – Zhu De, Chinese general and politician, 1st Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)
1896 – Georgy Zhukov, Russian general and politician, 2nd Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (d. 1974)
1913 – Mary Martin, American actress and singer (d. 1990)
1923 – Dick Shawn, American actor (d. 1987)
1923 – Stansfield Turner, American admiral and academic, 12th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 2018)
1931 – Jimmy Lyons, American saxophonist (d. 1986)
1931 – Jim Nesbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)
1933 – Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)
1934 – Billy Paul, American soul singer (d. 2016)
1935 – Woody Allen, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1939 – Lee Trevino, American golfer and sportscaster
1940 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2005)
1945 – Bette Midler, American singer-songwriter, actress and producer
1946 – Jonathan Katz, American comedian and actor
1946 – Gilbert O'Sullivan, Irish singer-songwriter and pianist
1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist (d. 1993)
1949 – Sebastián Piñera, Chilean businessman and politician, 35th President of Chile
1951 – Jaco Pastorius, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 1987)
1951 – Treat Williams, American actor
1958 – Candace Bushnell, American journalist and author
1970 – Sarah Silverman, American comedian, actress, and singer
1976 – Laura Ling, American journalist and author
1988 – Zoë Kravitz, American actress, singer, and model