Almanac - Wednesday 12/1/2021

Today is Wednesday, 1st of December, 2021

December 1 is the 335th day of the year

30 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until winter begins

The sun rises at 7:07:00 am

and the sun sets at 4:51:01 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 11:59:00 am.

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:18 am at 1.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:43 am at 6.40 feet

The next low tide at 2:28 pm at -0.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:55 pm at 4.78 feet

The Moon is currently 11.1% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm

and there will be a Total Solar Eclipse on that day as well.

Today is…

Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day

Choose Women Wednesday

Civil Air Patrol Day

Day Without Art

Eat a Red Apple Day

National Christmas Lights Day

National Package Protection Day

National Pie Day

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Rosa Parks Day

Special Kids Day

Wear a Dress Day

World AIDS Day

Today is also…

Battle of the Sinop Day in Russia

Damrong Rajanubhab Day in Thailand

First President Day in Kazakhstan

Freedom and Democracy Day in Chad

Great Union Day, celebrates the Union of Transylvania with Romania in 1918. in Romania

Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica

National Day in Myanmar

Republic Day in the Central African Republic

Restoration of Independence Day in Portugal

Self-governance Day or Fullveldisdagurinn in Iceland

Teachers' Day in Panama

On this day in history…

1824 – United States presidential election: Since no candidate received a majority of the total electoral college votes in the election, the United States House of Representatives is given the task of deciding the winner in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the Cape Colony in accordance with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.

1862 – In his State of the Union Address President Abraham Lincoln reaffirms the necessity of ending slavery as ordered ten weeks earlier in the Emancipation Proclamation.

1865 – Shaw University, the first historically black university in the southern United States, is founded in Raleigh, North Carolina.

1919 – Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament (MP) to take her seat in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. (She had been elected to that position on November 28.)

1952 – The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.

1955 – American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Alabama, seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city's racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city's bus boycott.

1990 – Channel Tunnel sections started from the United Kingdom and France meet beneath the seabed.

1991 – Cold War: Ukrainian voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the Soviet Union.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico's history.

2019 – Arsenal Women 11–1 Bristol City Women breaks the record for most goals scored in a FA Women's Super League match, with Vivianne Miedema involved in ten of the eleven Arsenal goals.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with

1761 – Marie Tussaud, French-English sculptor, founded Madame Tussauds Wax Museum (d. 1850)

1792 – Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician and geometer (d. 1856)

1886 – Rex Stout, American detective novelist (d. 1975)

1886 – Zhu De, Chinese general and politician, 1st Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1896 – Georgy Zhukov, Russian general and politician, 2nd Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (d. 1974)

1913 – Mary Martin, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1923 – Dick Shawn, American actor (d. 1987)

1923 – Stansfield Turner, American admiral and academic, 12th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 2018)

1931 – Jimmy Lyons, American saxophonist (d. 1986)

1931 – Jim Nesbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1933 – Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)

1934 – Billy Paul, American soul singer (d. 2016)

1935 – Woody Allen, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1939 – Lee Trevino, American golfer and sportscaster

1940 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2005)

1945 – Bette Midler, American singer-songwriter, actress and producer

1946 – Jonathan Katz, American comedian and actor

1946 – Gilbert O'Sullivan, Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist (d. 1993)

1949 – Sebastián Piñera, Chilean businessman and politician, 35th President of Chile

1951 – Jaco Pastorius, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 1987)

1951 – Treat Williams, American actor

1958 – Candace Bushnell, American journalist and author

1970 – Sarah Silverman, American comedian, actress, and singer

1976 – Laura Ling, American journalist and author

1988 – Zoë Kravitz, American actress, singer, and model