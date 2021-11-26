Almanac - Friday 11/26/2021

Today is Friday, the 26th of November, 2021

November 26 is the 330th day of the year

35 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:02:08 am

and the sun sets at 4:52:10 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 11:57:09 am.

The first high tide will be at 4:43 am at 4.72 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:56 am at 3.41 feet

The next high tide at 2:40 pm at 4.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:55 pm at 0.33 feet

The Moon is currently 59.8% visible

Last Quarter Moon in 1 day tomorrow Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am

New Moon in 8 days Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm

and also a Total Solar Eclipse

Today is

Black Friday

Buy Nothing Day

Fur Free Friday

Good Grief Day

International Systems Engineer Day

Maize Day

National Cake Day

National Day of Listening

National Flossing Day

National Leftovers Day

National Native American Heritage Day

Sinkie Day

You're Welcome-giving Day

Today is also… Constitution Day in Abkhazia, Georgia

Constitution Day in India

Republic Day in Mongolia

On this day in history….

1476 – Vlad the Impaler defeats Basarab Laiota with the help of Stephen the Great and Stephen V Báthory and becomes the ruler of Wallachia for the third time

1863 – United States President Abraham Lincoln proclaims November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November. Following the Franksgiving controversy from 1939 to 1941, it has been observed on the fourth Thursday in 1942 and subsequent years.

1922 – Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon become the first people to enter the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in over 3000 years.

1922 – The Toll of the Sea debuts as the first general release film to use two-tone Technicolor. (The Gulf Between was the first film to do so, but it was not widely distributed.

1942 – Casablanca, the movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, premieres in New York City.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. President Ronald Reagan announces the members of what will become known as the Tower Commission.

1998 – Tony Blair becomes the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to address the Oireachtas, the parliament of the Republic of Ireland.

2000 – George W. Bush is certified the winner of Florida's electoral votes by Katherine Harris, going on to win the United States presidential election, despite losing in the national popular vote.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1895 – Bill W., American activist, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (d. 1971)

1908 – Lefty Gomez, American baseball player and manager (d. 1989)

1909 – Eugène Ionesco, Romanian-French playwright and critic (d. 1994)

1912 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (d. 1992)

1917 – Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish-American record producer (d. 1989)

1918 – Patricio Aylwin, Chilean lawyer and politician, 31st President of Chile (d. 2016)

1919 – Frederik Pohl, American journalist and author (d. 2013)

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist, created Peanuts (d. 2000)

1933 – Robert Goulet, American-Canadian singer and actor (d. 2007)

1938 – Rich Little, Canadian-American comedian, actor, and singer

1939 – Wayland Flowers, American actor and puppeteer (d. 1988)

1939 – Tina Turner, American-Swiss singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1940 – Davey Graham, English guitarist and songwriter (d. 2008)

1952 – Wendy Turnbull, Australian tennis player

1954 – Roz Chast, American Cartoonist

1975 – DJ Khaled, American rapper and producer