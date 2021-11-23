Almanac - Tuesday 11/23/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of November, 2021

November 23 is the 327th day of the year

38 days remain until the end of the year.

28 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:59:06 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:17 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:56:11 am.

The first high tide was at 2:11 am at 4.58 feet

The first low tide was at 6:29 am at 3.56 feet

The next high tide at 11:59 am at 5.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:20 pm at minus zero point one-five feet

The Moon is 85.3% visible

a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have a Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am

Today is…

Doctor Who Day

Also known as TARDIS Day

as it was on this day in 1963 – The BBC broadcasts An Unearthly Child (starring William Hartnell), the first episode of the first story from the first series of Doctor Who, which is now the world's longest running science fiction drama.

Eat a Cranberry Day

Fibonacci Day

National Cashew Day

National Espresso Day

Wolfenoot

Today is also… Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan

Repudiation Day in Frederick County, Maryland

Rudolf Maister Day in Slovenia

St George's Day or Giorgoba in Georgia

On this day in history…

534 BC – Thespis of Icaria becomes the first recorded actor to portray a character on stage.

1644 – John Milton publishes Areopagitica, a pamphlet decrying censorship.

1876 – Corrupt Tammany Hall leader William Magear Tweed (better known as Boss Tweed) is delivered to authorities in New York City after being captured in Spain.

1924 – Edwin Hubble's discovery, that the Andromeda "nebula" is actually another island galaxy far outside our own Milky Way, is first published in The New York Times.

1959 – French President Charles de Gaulle declares in a speech in Strasbourg his vision for "Europe, from the Atlantic to the Urals".

1971 – Representatives of the People's Republic of China attend the United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council, for the first time.

1978 – The Geneva Frequency Plan of 1975 goes into effect, realigning many of Europe's longwave and mediumwave broadcasting frequencies.

1981 – Iran–Contra affair: Ronald Reagan signs the top secret National Security Decision Directive 17 (NSDD-17), giving the Central Intelligence Agency the authority to recruit and support Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1992 – The first smartphone, the IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2001 – The Convention on Cybercrime is signed in Budapest, Hungary.

2003 – Rose Revolution: Georgian president Eduard Shevardnadze resigns following weeks of mass protests over flawed elections.

2005 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is elected president of Liberia and becomes the first woman to lead an African country.

2011 – Arab Spring: After 11 months of protests in Yemen, Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh signs a deal to transfer power to the vice president, in exchange for legal immunity.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1804 – Franklin Pierce, American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (d. 1869)

1887 – Boris Karloff, English actor (d. 1969)

1888 – Harpo Marx, American comedian and musician (d. 1964)

1892 – Erté, Russian-French illustrator and designer (d. 1990)

1920 – Paul Celan, Romanian-French poet and translator (d. 1970)

1924 – Colin Turnbull, English-American anthropologist and author (d. 1994)

1925 – José Napoleón Duarte, Salvadoran engineer and politician, President of El Salvador (d. 1990)

1925 – Johnny Mandel, American composer and conductor (d. 2020)

1926 – Sathya Sai Baba, Indian guru and philosopher (d. 2011)

1926 – R. L. Burnside, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1939 – Betty Everett, American singer and pianist (d. 2001)

1962 – Nicolás Maduro, Venezuelan union leader and politician, President of Venezuela

1976 – Page Kennedy, American actor and rapper

1992 – Miley Cyrus, American singer-songwriter and actress