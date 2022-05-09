California Protects Abortion Rights/ What's Next for Twitter and the Bay? / Restaurant Critic Soleil Ho

According to a leaked draft majority opinion, the Supreme Court plans to overturn federally protected abortion rights in the United States nearly 50 years after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. This week, we'll learn what state lawmakers are doing to safeguard reproductive rights in California.

Then, we'll discuss what Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter may mean for San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.

We'll also talk to the San Francisco Chronicle's Soleil Ho about her life as a restaurant critic and her recent nomination for a prestigious James Beard award.

Guests:

Shannon Olivieri Hovis, director, NARAL Pro-Choice California.

Emily Birnbaum, tech lobbying and influence reporter, POLITICO.

Laura Waxmann, real estate, housing and development reporter, San Francisco Business Times.

Soleil Ho, restaurant critic, San Francisco Chronicle.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang and Chris Nooney