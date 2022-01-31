© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

Should Kids Mask In Schools?/ Regulating Ghost Guns/ Eric Staller's "Bubbleboat"

Published January 31, 2022 at 8:36 AM PST
50508248112_b833dc006e_o.jpg
Phil Roeder
/
Flickr Creative Commons
"First" Day of School

Is it time to rollback school mask mandates? We'll also discuss local and statewide efforts to regulate ghost guns and hear from artist Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat.

TONIGHT: Is it time to rollback school mask mandates?

PLUS: We’ll discuss local and statewide efforts to regulate the manufacture and sale of ghost guns, untraceable firearms that are bought online and assembled in the home.

AND: We’ll hear from artist Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat, a mobile dome of lights that you may have seen cruising around the Bay.

Guests:
Segment A 
Dr. Jeanne Noble, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine; Director of COVID-19 Response for the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department; co-founder of "Children, COVID and the Urgency of Normal” advocacy toolkit and webinar

Segment B
David Pucino, senior staff attorney at Giffords Law Center To Prevent Gun Violence
Abené Clayton, reporter with The Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America Project

Segment C
Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Joseph Pace
Producers: Kendra Klang and Wendy Holcombe

Tags

State of the BayCOVID-19gun controlmask mandates