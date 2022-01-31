Should Kids Mask In Schools?/ Regulating Ghost Guns/ Eric Staller's "Bubbleboat"
Is it time to rollback school mask mandates? We'll also discuss local and statewide efforts to regulate ghost guns and hear from artist Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat.
TONIGHT: Is it time to rollback school mask mandates?
PLUS: We’ll discuss local and statewide efforts to regulate the manufacture and sale of ghost guns, untraceable firearms that are bought online and assembled in the home.
AND: We’ll hear from artist Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat, a mobile dome of lights that you may have seen cruising around the Bay.
Guests:
Segment A
Dr. Jeanne Noble, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine; Director of COVID-19 Response for the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department; co-founder of "Children, COVID and the Urgency of Normal” advocacy toolkit and webinar
Segment B
David Pucino, senior staff attorney at Giffords Law Center To Prevent Gun Violence
Abené Clayton, reporter with The Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America Project
Segment C
Eric Staller, creator of the Bubbleboat
Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Joseph Pace
Producers: Kendra Klang and Wendy Holcombe