Is CA 'Recall Happy'?/SF School Sup. Search/Don Reed's show "Going Out"

On this episode, we’ll get an update on the Newsom recall and discuss possible reforms to the recall process with Emily Hoeven of CalMatters and Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of UC Berkeley Law.

PLUS: We’ll hear about San Francisco's search for a new school superintendent with Chronicle Education reporter Jill Tucker.

AND . . . We'll talk with Don Reed about his new one-man show “Going Out” now playing at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley.