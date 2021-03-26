psychology

-
Sigmund Freud may have laid the groundwork for a science of the unconscious, but didn’t he get most of it wrong?Although the concept that we can have…
-
If humans are so rational, then how come we're subject to so much unconscious bias and error?Aristotle thought that rationality was the faculty that…
-
What could we possibly still say to people who don't believe the climate is changing?There is consensus among scientists that global warming is real and…
-
What could we possibly still say to people who don't believe the climate is changing?There is consensus among scientists that global warming is real and…
-
Wouldn't it be nice if wanting something to be so made it so?Have you ever avoided stepping on a crack, just in case you might break your mother’s back?…
-
How should psychological science be used to improve our criminal justice system? The criminal justice system often relies on the testimony of eyewitnesses…
-
What's wrong with a little torture between sworn enemies?Audio FileEdit | Remove Torture is prohibited under international law and is widely considered a…
-
Could thinking philosophically actually be therapeutic?From Plato and Sextus Empiricus to Wittgenstein, many important thinkers have thought of philosophy…
-
Are terrorists just ordinary people driven to commit extraordinary acts?Since George W. Bush first declared a "war on terror," the US has been engaged in…
-
Did you really want to eat that last piece of cake, or were you secretly thinking about your mother? Sigmund Freud, who might have suggested the latter,…