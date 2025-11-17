© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Area Headlines
State of the Bay

Phil Ginsburg on SF Parks/California at COP30/Author Shobha Rao

By Anne Harper
Published November 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM PST
Senator Josh Bender at COP30
Senator Josh Bender at COP30

We sit down with Phil Ginsburg and look back at his remarkable career shaping San Francisco’s parks and public spaces.
 
Then, California punched far above its weight at COP30, the UN’s major climate summit. We’ll talk to State Senator Josh Bender, climate expert Ethan Elkind and Isabel Rewick, Advisor to the Vanuatu Climate Ministry.
 
And finally, author Shobha Rao joins us to talk about her new book, Indian Country.

Hosts: Grace Won and Anne Harper
Producers: Anne Harper and Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay San Francisco
Anne Harper
See stories by Anne Harper