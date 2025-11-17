Phil Ginsburg on SF Parks/California at COP30/Author Shobha Rao

We sit down with Phil Ginsburg and look back at his remarkable career shaping San Francisco’s parks and public spaces.



Then, California punched far above its weight at COP30, the UN’s major climate summit. We’ll talk to State Senator Josh Bender, climate expert Ethan Elkind and Isabel Rewick, Advisor to the Vanuatu Climate Ministry.



And finally, author Shobha Rao joins us to talk about her new book, Indian Country.

Hosts: Grace Won and Anne Harper

Producers: Anne Harper and Chris Nooney