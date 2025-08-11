SFUSD Update / Back-to-School Parenting Tips / Inside Oakland’s Baba's House

San Francisco Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker joins us with an update on the state of San Francisco Unified. The district is facing a $114 million budget deficit, staffing cuts, and looming school closures — all while navigating federal funding reductions and political pressure on issues from diversity to curriculum. How will these challenges impact kids and their families?

Then, back-to-school season is here! Child psychologist Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith shares practical strategies for easing anxiety, re-establishing routines, and helping kids — and parents — start the year on the right foot.

And later, we learn about Oakland's Baba’s House, a mahjong speakeasy where tradition meets nightlife.

Hosts: Grace Won, Chris Nooney

Producers: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney