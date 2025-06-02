CA’s Ongoing Fight for LGBTQ Rights / Former Los Padres Hotshot Jordan Thomas on ‘When it All Burns’ / Director Elena Oxman on 'Outerlands'

June is San Francisco Pride Month, yet under Trump 2.0 LBGTQ people face renewed threats — from rollbacks in gender recognition to LGBTQ healthcare funding cuts. We’ll hear from Equality California ’s Tom Temprano and Transgender Law Center ’s Shelby Chestnut on California's legal battles and grassroots action to secure queer rights.

Next, anthropologist and former Los Padres Hotshot Jordan Thomas joins us to discuss his book “When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World.” Thomas offers an insider’s account of megafires, their impact on crews, and the promise of Indigenous fire practices.

Plus, director Elena Oxman will talk about her debut film "Outerlands" — a story of survival, connection, and identity set in San Francisco.

Hosts: Eric Jansen, Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Chris Nooney