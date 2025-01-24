Bay Area's Shrinking Theatre Scene/ Sheng Thao's Indictment/Author Betty Shameih

Bay Area Theaters are closing left and right. Funding and ticket sales are down. What is going on and what does this mean for our cultural landscape? We'll discuss this and more with Clive Worsley, former Executive Director of the late Cal Shakes and Margo Hall, Artistic Director of the Lorraine Hansberry Theatre.

And Darwin Bondgraham of the Oaklandside helps us make sense of ex-mayor Sheng Thao's indictment.

Plus, Local playwright Betty Shamieh discusses her debut novel about the lives and struggles of three generations of Palestinian-American women.

Host: Fred Pitts

Anne Harper

Producers: Gillian Emblad

Chris Nooney