Best of 2024! Author Caroline Paul/ Chronicle Restaurant Critic MacKenzie Fegan/ 2024 Best Books

State of the Bay revisits some of our favorite segments from 2024!

We hear from local author Caroline Paul about her newest book, Tough Broads, and how she discovered that aging can be full of adventure.

San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic Mackenzie Chung Fegan tells us what hot spots you should grab a reservation at over the holidays.

Still looking for a last minute gift? We find out the best books of 2024 that make a great gift.

Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney, Anne Harper