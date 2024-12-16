Social Media Warning Labels? / Oakland Update / The Great Dickens Christmas Fair

Could warnings on social media platforms help protect young people’s mental health? California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) and author and psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge explore the potential impact of AB 56, a new bill aiming to hold platforms accountable.

Shomik Mukherjee of the Bay Area News Group delves into Oakland’s deepening budget woes and the challenges facing its leadership.

Plus, step into the holiday season with a festive preview of the Bay Area’s beloved Great Dickens Christmas Fair, featuring insights from CEO Kevin Patterson and actor Shelby Bond!

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad