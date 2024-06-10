Summer Reading Recommendations / Combatting Gun Violence in the Bay Area / Accessible Outdoor Adventures

We'll get book recommendations and learn about the many offerings on tap at the San Francisco Public Library this summer from Michelle Jeffers, Chief of Community Programs and Partnerships at SFPL.

And, we'll delve into the issue of gun violence in the Bay Area with Griffin Dix, gun safety activist and author of Who Killed Kenzo?: The Loss of a Son and the Ongoing Battle for Gun Safety, and Reygan Cunningham, co-director of California Partnership for Safe Communities.

Finally, Aimee Good and Isabella Celedon from Environmental Traveling Companions will tell us about pioneering accessible outdoor adventure for people with a variety of abilities and backgrounds.

Producers: Chris Nooney and Heather Hughes

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Fred Pitts

