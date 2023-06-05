San Francisco Budget Proposal / Retired Oakland Public Librarian Dorothy Lazard on Her New Memoir

Last week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her proposed budget for the next two fiscal years which included an increase in funding to address public safety concerns, homelessness and San Francisco’s struggling downtown. Kevin Truong, staff writer with The San Francisco Standard, helps us make sense of the proposed budget.

Retired Oakland librarian and public historian Dorothy Lazard discusses coming of age in San Francisco and Oakland in the 1960s and ‘70s, and her new memoir “What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World.”

Resources:

San Francisco Standard: San Francisco Mayor Proposes Record Spending Despite $780M Deficit

San Francisco Standard: San Francisco Mayor May Face Pushback on Fentanyl Crackdown, Homeless Spending

Guest Host: Reed Maltzman

Producer: Kendra Klang