© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

San Francisco Budget Proposal / Retired Oakland Public Librarian Dorothy Lazard on Her New Memoir

Published June 5, 2023 at 6:13 AM PDT
Retired Oakland Librarian and Public Historian Dorothy Lazard
credit Gene Dominique
/
Retired Oakland Librarian and Public Historian Dorothy Lazard, author of the new book "What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World: A Memoir," credit Gene Dominique

Last week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her proposed budget for the next two fiscal years which included an increase in funding to address public safety concerns, homelessness and San Francisco’s struggling downtown. Kevin Truong, staff writer with The San Francisco Standard, helps us make sense of the proposed budget.

Retired Oakland librarian and public historian Dorothy Lazard discusses coming of age in San Francisco and Oakland in the 1960s and ‘70s, and her new memoir “What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World.”

Resources:

San Francisco Standard: San Francisco Mayor Proposes Record Spending Despite $780M Deficit

San Francisco Standard: San Francisco Mayor May Face Pushback on Fentanyl Crackdown, Homeless Spending

Guest Host: Reed Maltzman

Producer: Kendra Klang

State of the Bay