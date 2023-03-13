© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

CA Climate Legislation / Cleantech Startups / Climate Comedy

By Chris Nooney
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Planet earth

In State of the Bay's inaugural climate special we'll hear about climate legislation in California, discuss Bay Area cleantech startups and enjoy climate comedy.

In this "climate special" episode of State of the Bay, we'll talk with State Senator Josh Becker about climate legislation in California. Then we'll hear how Bay Area companies are innovating to create a cleaner, greener future for our state and beyond, even as some tech companies are choosing to move away from this region. And finally, we'll laugh along with two comedians injecting humor into the climate change conversation.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producer: Chris Nooney

Segment A
State Senator Josh Becker, representing the residents of California’s 13th Senate District

Segment B
Lora Kolodny, tech and climate reporter for CNBC
Abe Yokell, managing partner and co-founder of Congruent Ventures

Segment C
Brad Einstein and Kyle Niemer, members of the inaugural climate comedy cohort created by Generation180 and the Center for Media & Social Impact

