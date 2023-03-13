CA Climate Legislation / Cleantech Startups / Climate Comedy

In this "climate special" episode of State of the Bay, we'll talk with State Senator Josh Becker about climate legislation in California. Then we'll hear how Bay Area companies are innovating to create a cleaner, greener future for our state and beyond, even as some tech companies are choosing to move away from this region. And finally, we'll laugh along with two comedians injecting humor into the climate change conversation.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Chris Nooney

Segment A

State Senator Josh Becker, representing the residents of California’s 13th Senate District

Segment B

Lora Kolodny, tech and climate reporter for CNBC

Abe Yokell, managing partner and co-founder of Congruent Ventures

Segment C

Brad Einstein and Kyle Niemer, members of the inaugural climate comedy cohort created by Generation180 and the Center for Media & Social Impact

