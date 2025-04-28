San Francisco's Poet Laureate speaks for the people

This interview aired in the April 28, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

April is National Poetry Month and to celebrate in proper style Bay Poets has been exploring the Poetry Center at SF State’s amazing archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of four San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping this city’s literary landscape and we will be presenting them to you throughout the month.

Today we wrap up the series and poetry month by talking about San Francisco’s current Poet Laureate, Genny Lim.

