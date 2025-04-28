© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

San Francisco's Poet Laureate speaks for the people

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Josiah Luis Alderete
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
San Francisco Poet Laureate, Genny Lim
Courtesy of San Francisco State Poetry Archives
San Francisco Poet Laureate, Genny Lim

This interview aired in the April 28, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

April is National Poetry Month and to celebrate in proper style Bay Poets has been exploring the Poetry Center at SF State’s amazing archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of four San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping this city’s literary landscape and we will be presenting them to you throughout the month.

Today we wrap up the series and poetry month by talking about San Francisco’s current Poet Laureate, Genny Lim.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Josiah Luis Alderete
Host of Bay Poets
See stories by Josiah Luis Alderete