© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

TX Abortion Law / Supply Chain Delays / A Mobile Sculpture

Published October 11, 2021 at 9:12 AM PDT
abortion-rally-02-ap-jef-190517_hpMain_2_16x9_992.jpg
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/

We’ll discuss the new Texas abortion law and its implications for California with Shannon Olivieri Hovis from NARAL Pro-Choice California and Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin of UC Irvine Law.

PLUS: We’ll get an update about supply chain delays with Andrew Hwang, Manager of Business Development and International Marketing at the Port of Oakland.

AND: We’ll hear about a unique mobile sculpture in the form of a tricycle with a karaoke sidecar.

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney
Hosts: Joseph Pace and Ethan Elkind

Tags

State of the BayState of the Bay