TX Abortion Law / Supply Chain Delays / A Mobile Sculpture

We’ll discuss the new Texas abortion law and its implications for California with Shannon Olivieri Hovis from NARAL Pro-Choice California and Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin of UC Irvine Law.

PLUS: We’ll get an update about supply chain delays with Andrew Hwang, Manager of Business Development and International Marketing at the Port of Oakland.

AND: We’ll hear about a unique mobile sculpture in the form of a tricycle with a karaoke sidecar.

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney

Hosts: Joseph Pace and Ethan Elkind