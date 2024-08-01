Sights and Sounds: Ben Trefny

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW’s executive director Ben Trefny. He’s organizing some real cool live events happening with KALW in the Bay Area.

“NightLife Remix”

California Academy of Sciences

Every Thursday until August 22

It’s a summer concert series. Some of their performers are rapper MURS and Soul singer Madison McFerrin. KALW is one of the event’s supporters. Ben will be hosting a weekly karaoke lounge. You can get your singing on in the East Garden. Ben is a karaoke legend here at KALW.

“Downtown First Thursdays”

Market Street & 2nd Street

San Francisco

August 1

It’s like a block party with live music, food, drag, and dancing. Stop by and visit KALW at 111 Minna Gallery. We’ll have a DJ keeping the good vibes going, plus some other entertainment.

“Stern Grove Festival”

Every Sunday until August 25

KALW has been covering the festival this summer. Our DJs are opening each show. Herbie Hancock and the legendary Chaka Khan are some of this year’s headliners. If you can’t attend you can watch it on Channel 44/Cable 12, and CBSSF.com.

Come to KALW’s pop-up venue on 220 Montgomery Street in Downtown San Francisco to see more live events.