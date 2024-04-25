Sights and Sounds: Ben Mulholland

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Ben Mulholland. He wrote and directed the film “The Lake Merritt Monster.” It’s about a creature that terrorizes Oakland. Watch it now on Vimeo.

“The Taming of the Shrew”

Marines’ Memorial Theater

May 11-26

It’s produced by the African American Shakespeare Theater. The play is a reimagined version of the Shakespeare comedy. It’s about the relationship between characters Petruchio and Katherina. Now, Katherina is a woman who speaks her mind and doesn’t want to be in the relationship. But Petruchio tries to “tame” her so he can win a bet. This version of the play takes place in San Francisco during the Summer of Love, and the characters are Black.

“Civil War”

The movie takes place in a dystopian future with a second American civil war escalating. In this thriller, a team of journalists try to get to the White House before rebel groups arrive. According to director Alex Garland, one of the issues he wants to highlight is the role journalistic ethics play in dangerous situations.

“Dune”

Frank Herbert

The story follows a young man and his family living on a desert planet. Their job is to oversee the exportation of a spice. It’s used as a drug that helps people live longer and enhance their mental abilities. The novel explores themes of power, religion, and environmentalism. Shout out to Oakland native Zendaya for starring in the “Dune” film series.

Watch Ben’s film “The Lake Merritt Monster” now on Vimeo.