On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a New York Times investigation exposing how a county in Texas made made over $1 million by collecting bail from migrants who were deported.

According to the report, more than 39,000 migrants have been arrested in counties along the border on charges of trespassing on private land and other state violations, which is part of Governor Abbott’s multi-billion-dollar effort to step up policing on the border, known as Operation Lone Star.

Guest:

Jack Herrera, award-winning independent reporter covering immigration, refugees, matters of race, and human rights

Resources:

The New York Times: For One Texas County, Arresting Migrants Made Big Money

The New Yorker: The Immigrant Families Jailed in Texas