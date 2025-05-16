© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

For one Texas county, arresting migrants made big money

By Malihe Razazan
Published May 16, 2025 at 9:10 AM PDT
Thousands of migrants who were arrested in Texas paid bail but forfeited the money after not appearing for their scheduled court hearings because they had already been deported.Credit...Christopher Lee for The New York Times
Thousands of migrants who were arrested in Texas paid bail but forfeited the money after not appearing for their scheduled court hearings because they had already been deported. Credit, Christopher Lee for The New York Times

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a New York Times investigation exposing how a county in Texas made made over $1 million by collecting bail from migrants who were deported.

According to the report, more than 39,000 migrants have been arrested in counties along the border on charges of trespassing on private land and other state violations, which is part of Governor Abbott’s multi-billion-dollar effort to step up policing on the border, known as Operation Lone Star.

Guest:

Jack Herrera, award-winning independent reporter covering immigration, refugees, matters of race, and human rights

Resources:

The New York Times: For One Texas County, Arresting Migrants Made Big Money

The New Yorker: The Immigrant Families Jailed in Texas

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
