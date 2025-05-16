Israeli airstrikes kill hundreds in Gaza as Trump visits Gulf

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Israel's intensified military assault on Gaza and Donald Trump’s visit to the region.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 53,010 Palestinians and wounded 119,919, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Thousands of people are still missing under the rubble.

Gaza is also facing a dire humanitarian crisis. Since March 2, Israel has blocked the entry of aid supplies, including food, fuel, water, and medicine to more than two million Palestinians.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification snapshot report, 470,000 people in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger and the entire population is experiencing acute food insecurity. The report also projects an alarming 71,000 children and more than 17,000 mothers will need urgent treatment for acute malnutrition. At the beginning of 2025, agencies estimated 60,000 children would need treatment.

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter in Washington, DC

Resources:

HuffPost: 'Let The Children Eat': Israel Is Starving Gaza To Death, Doctors And Experts Warn

HuffPost: On Syria, Trump Defied Israel. A Bigger Middle East Shift Is Still Elusive.