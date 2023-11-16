Sights and Sounds: Ajuan Mance

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, guest host Sunni Khalid speaks with Oakland author and illustrator Ajuan Mance. She wrote and drew the children’s book “What Do Brothas Do All Day?” It features pictures of Black men and boys finding joy from doing everyday activities.

“The de Young Open”

de Young Museum

Currently running until Jan 7, 2024

The collection celebrates the voices and visions of Bay Area artists. It features nearly 900 pieces of art. They’re grouped into themes of nature, surreal imagery, social issues, and many more. If you like what you see, some of these pieces are available for sale.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Amazon Prime

The film explores the life of the Black queer rock n’ roll icon Little Richard. He’s known for breaking social boundaries through his fashion, music, and charisma. The documentary features archival footage and interviews to reveal how he used art to express himself.

“Historically Black Phrases”

jarrett hill and Tre’vell Anderson

It’s a dictionary of Black language and its influence on culture. The guide has over 200 phrases such as “don’t get it twisted” and “all up in the kool-aid.” It breaks them down by their pronunciation, translation, and when and how they’re used. The book is a love letter to Black conversation within Black communities.

Ajuan Mance’s children's book “What Do Brothas Do All Day?” is available now.