SFSU students and faculty join national pro-Palestinian protests, students erect solidarity encampments

“It's been six months of Palestinian life lost. It's been six months of residents begging for just the chance to even live and survive.”

This is Sabreen Imtair, a student at SFSU. She was one of several speakers at Malcolm X Plaza on Monday.

Wren Farell / KALW Sabreen Imtair spoke to the crowd on Monday

“Six months of our taxpayer dollars going to fund this genocide.” *boos* “To fund a genocide on my people, another war. And yet Biden can't even live up to his promise to cancel all student loan debt.”

Imtair noted that SFSU has a long history of pro-Palestinian student organizing and student and faculty activism.

“CSU students demand divestment now. CSU students demand divestment now. CSU students demand divestment now. CSU students demand divestment now.”

Wren Farrell / KALW Hundreds of students and faculty rallied at SFSU's Malcolm X plaza

SFSU is the San Francisco campus of California State University, or Cal State. Students are demanding that Cal State divest the more than $80 million it has invested in weapons and arms manufacturers and the Israeli occupation.

“We know why we're all here today as a part of this amazing nationwide movement for solidarity with the people of Gaza. Now it's time to start our own encampment, how do you guys feel about that?” *cheers*

Wren Farrell / KALW Students linking arms to protect organizers putting up tents

After the rally, organizers asked protestors to form a human chain around a nearby grass field, in the middle of which others began setting up tents.

“And then just make sure you got that one and then you can put it to the bottom and we're all set like this. Just make sure it's connected first.”

More than a dozen tents quickly went up.

“Yeah, there we go. And then put it through. Yep. Perfect. You got it. Amazing job guys. I am gonna tie it here for you, so stay together. Okay. It's tied. Good for you guys. Just make sure it stays down.”

Wren Farrell / KALW One tent had a list of the students demands taped to its side

Kayla Nunn is getting a masters in social work at SFSU. She was one of hundreds encircling the tents.

“I think it's really powerful seeing everyone here and just, I love the camaraderie that's present. You know, I was saying earlier, it sort of gives you like, chills, goosebumps a little bit. Just the union of everyone here sharing the same wants and beliefs.”

As of Monday afternoon the university had made no move to stop the protestors.

Wren Farrell / KALW A sign reading "All the universities in Gaza have been destroyed" at SFSU's protest on Monday

In a statement to KALW, SFSU spokesman, Bobby King, said: “We will respect the rights of students to peacefully protest and will work to keep them and the entire campus community safe.”

But when asked about the calls for divestment, King did not say Cal State would agree to the demands.

Of the three Bay Area universities to set up encampments, so far, Stanford University is the only institution threatening to arrest protestors, despite overwhelming support for the protestors from both alumni and students.

Organizers at SFSU say they will occupy the site for as long as it takes.