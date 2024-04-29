Cal undergrad elected to Berkeley City Council

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters certified Lunnaparra as the winner of the District 7 council race last week.The Cal senior – who will graduate in two weeks with a degree in Urban Studies and History – won nearly 60 percent of the vote.

She defeated James Chang, a former chief of staff for Councilman Ben Bartlett.Less than 500 of the nearly 2,900 eligible registered voters cast ballots in the election held about two weeks ago. UC Berkeley students comprise 95 percent of the population of District 7.

Lunnaparra was sworn in today at Berkeley City Hall. She succeeds former Council Member Rigel Robinson – another former Cal student – who resigned in January. The two-term council member cited “harassment, stalking and threats,” amid the public tumult over the cordoning off of People’s Park and Israel’s war on Gaza.

Lunnaparra, who identifies as a queer, Mexican American woman, will serve out the rest of Robinson’s term, which expires in two years.

A former president of Cal Berkeley Democrats and Telegraph for People, Lunnaparra campaigned on providing more affordable housing near campusand working with the rent stabilization board to protect tenants rights. She said she would also prioritize student safety.

