Non-citizen students able to vote for CCSF Board of Trustee elections

Although City College of San Francisco endorsed the policy, it still has to be sent to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to be considered as a potential charter amendment and ballot initiative.

San Francisco City College Board President Alan Wong suggested the policy after the First District Court of Appeal decided that the California Constitution allows for it, he said.

Wong said: "Allowing noncitizens enrolled in City College classes the opportunity to vote for their college board would give students a voice in their education and how their school is managed. It would get students invested in their education and increase participation and involvement."

The policy proposal would allow all noncitizen City College students, who enrolled in classes in the previous or current academic year, of an election to vote. Non-citizens would still need to meet the other requirements for the election, such as being a San Francisco resident and being over the age of 18.

Wong said groups like the United States Justice Foundation oppose the policy, believing that allowing Chinese citizens to vote would not solve the college's problems.

City College had more than 53,000 students as of the 2019-2020 academic year, more than a third of whom they estimate were born outside of the United States.