Emergence Magazine Listening Hour

Kinship, Community, and Consciousness with Richard Powers

By Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT

Every once in a while, there comes a book that reweaves the fabric of our reality; a story that asks us to rethink our relationship with the world around us and offers us a new understanding of our place within it. In 2018, author Richard Powers wrote such a book. The Overstory, which won a Pulitzer Prize, radically challenges our human-centric narratives of control and technological transformation and instead offers a story of kinship with the living world.

In this interview, Richard reflects on this kind of connective storytelling, his characters’ deep entanglement with trees, and the many people who felt a shift in their own relationships with the plants and creatures around them after reading his book.

The Emergence Magazine Listening Hour airs Mondays at 7pm on KALW and KALW.org beginning Monday, April 29.

Emergence Magazine Listening Hour
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee is an Emmy and Peabody award-nominated filmmaker, composer and a Naqshbandi Sufi teacher. He is the founder, podcast host and executive editor of Emergence Magazine, a Webby winning and National Magazine Award nominated publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture and spirituality.
