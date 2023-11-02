Sights and Sounds: Lance Gardner

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, guest host Hana Baba speaks with actor and KALW alumnus Lance Gardner. He’s the Marin Theatre Company’s new artistic director.

“The Visitors”

SF MOMA

Currently running until October 13, 2024

Visual artist Ragner Kjartansson brings viewers inside the Rokeby home in New York. The exhibit features nine screens of Ragnar performing in-sync with his friends in various rooms. It’s meant to capture emotion through its use of time and repetition.

“MIXED!: Stories from Mixed Race Californians”

KQED

November 9

Hosts Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos have conversations with multiracial guests about identity. They share stories about how they identify and their experiences. It’s a complicated issue for folks who are trying to navigate multiple communities and feel a sense of belonging.

“Velocity Invitational”

Sonoma Raceway

November 10-12

It’s a motorsports event filled with food, music, and race cars. They have activities such as seeing the cars up close, and reading around the race tracks with the drivers. There’s a space for kids to check out a race camp and play lawn games.

Lance Gardner is the Marin Theatre Company’s new artistic director. His first day is Monday November 6.