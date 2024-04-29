How the food industry is cashing in on the anti-diet movement

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a Washington Post and The Examination investigation into how food companies seek to cash in on the popular “anti-diet” movement to promote ultra-processed foods laden with sweeteners & additives.

The Washington Post and The Examination analyzed more than 6,000 social media posts by 68 registered dietitians with at least 10,000 followers. The analysis showed that roughly 40 percent of these influencers, with a combined reach of over 9 million followers, repeatedly used anti-diet language.

Guests:

Sasha Chavkin, correspondent for The Examination ­­­­­

Dr. Caitlin Gilbert, neuroscientist and Well+Being data reporter at The Washington Post

Resources:

The Examination: As obesity rises, Big Food and dietitians push 'anti-diet' advice

Wall Street Journal: The $76 Billion Diet Industry Asks: What to Do About Ozempic?