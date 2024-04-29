© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Your Call

How the food industry is cashing in on the anti-diet movement

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:41 AM PDT

At the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo in Denver last fall, dietitians waited in line to climb a giant yellow General Mills cereal box and slide into a bowl of plushie Cheerios. Photo by Joanna Kulesza for The Washington Post and The Examination

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a Washington Post and The Examination investigation into how food companies seek to cash in on the popular “anti-diet” movement to promote ultra-processed foods laden with sweeteners & additives.

The Washington Post and The Examination analyzed more than 6,000 social media posts by 68 registered dietitians with at least 10,000 followers. The analysis showed that roughly 40 percent of these influencers, with a combined reach of over 9 million followers, repeatedly used anti-diet language.

Guests:

Sasha Chavkin, correspondent for The Examination­­­­­

Dr. Caitlin Gilbert, neuroscientist and Well+Being data reporter at The Washington Post

Resources:

The Examination: As obesity rises, Big Food and dietitians push 'anti-diet' advice

Wall Street Journal: The $76 Billion Diet Industry Asks: What to Do About Ozempic?

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
