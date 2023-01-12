© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Thaddeus Howze

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Thaddeus Howze.jpg
Photo Provided by Thaddeus Howze
/
Writer Thaddeus Howze

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Thaddeus Howze. He’s a writer and editor for scifi.radio.

Exploratorium
Pier 15
San Francisco
It’s an interactive museum where people learn about the world around them through science, art, and perception. Experiment and play with over 600 activities that feature information about bubbles, colors, electricity, human behavior, and so much more. Their website also features resources and activities for teachers and parents to teach science.

“Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell”
YouTube
It’s German for “in a few words.” The YouTube channel uses animation to educate viewers on scientific, philosophical, and psychological issues. Learn about what a black hole is or what happens if a supervolcano blows up? If you’re a Marvel Comics fan, there’s even a video that explains what the multiverse is. Their goal is to inspire people to learn through humor, storytelling, and design.

California Academy of Sciences
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco
This natural history museum has many sections. There are fun activities like feeling the experience of an earthquake, learning about the stars in their planetarium, touching butterflies in their indoor rainforest. Their mission is to educate the public about the environment through science and immersion.

Thaddeus Howze is a writer and editor for scifi.radio. Follow his work on Facebook.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
