Sights and Sounds: Thaddeus Howze

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Thaddeus Howze. He’s a writer and editor for scifi.radio.

Exploratorium

Pier 15

San Francisco

It’s an interactive museum where people learn about the world around them through science, art, and perception. Experiment and play with over 600 activities that feature information about bubbles, colors, electricity, human behavior, and so much more. Their website also features resources and activities for teachers and parents to teach science.

“Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell”

YouTube

It’s German for “in a few words.” The YouTube channel uses animation to educate viewers on scientific, philosophical, and psychological issues. Learn about what a black hole is or what happens if a supervolcano blows up? If you’re a Marvel Comics fan, there’s even a video that explains what the multiverse is. Their goal is to inspire people to learn through humor, storytelling, and design.

California Academy of Sciences

Golden Gate Park

San Francisco

This natural history museum has many sections. There are fun activities like feeling the experience of an earthquake, learning about the stars in their planetarium, touching butterflies in their indoor rainforest. Their mission is to educate the public about the environment through science and immersion.

Thaddeus Howze is a writer and editor for scifi.radio. Follow his work on Facebook.