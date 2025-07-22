San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a ban on RV parking

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a ban on RV parking on Tuesday.

The RV ban will restrict large vehicles from parking for more than two hours anywhere. The city will provide 65 housing vouchers to the approximately 437 RVs used for dwelling.

According to the Coalition on Homelessness, the rest will be put in shelters. Some may be able to obtain a permit.

But Zach Bollinger, who lives in his RV, said there isn’t a set process for identifying who gets the permit yet.

"Maybe we do have to leave or maybe not, but we don't plan on leaving at all because we've been here for years," he said.

In a press release , Mayor Daniel Lurie said this plan will help provide stable housing to those living in RVs and reclaim public spaces.

After the vote, the Coalition executive director, Jennifer Friedenbach spoke to a small group of attendees, telling them not to be discouraged.

She said that there were more than 4,000 letters sent to the Board opposing the RV ban.

"It's pretty unprecedented that we have a board of supervisors that don't listen to that," she said.

The group will now focus on pushing the city to approve permits for all RV residents so that they can continue living in their current homes.

