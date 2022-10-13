Sights and Sounds: Joyce Jenkins

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins. Joyce is lead organizer with the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival, an event that brings art and nature together.

“Unforgetting: Roberto Lovato and Vanessa Hua in Conversation”

San Francisco Public Library

October 22nd

Roberto Lovato is an activist. His book is “Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas.” It explores the relationship between US foreign policy’s effects on El Salvador. The writing process helped Lovato cope with his understanding of gangs, relationships, and himself. That’s the power of healing through writing. Columnist and author Vanessa Hua is moderating the event. This is part of the literary festival Litquake.

Litcrawl

Mission District

October 22nd

It’s a literary pub crawl throughout the Mission District. More than 500 authors perform and about 10,000 lovers of literature attend. It’s the world’s largest free pop-up literary event. The readings are in bars, cafes, galleries, and bookstores. Jenee and Joyce have both curated LitCrawl readings.

“16th and Mission Open Mic”

16th and Mission BART

Every Thursday

Poets, musicians, comedians, and artists of everything-in-between come together to share their work. Participants speak in a chalk circle by candles. It looks like something of a ritual. This even happens outside and starts around 9pm, so bring a blanket for that chilly San Francisco weather.

Check out the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival happening on Saturday, October 15th in Berkeley at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park.