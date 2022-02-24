Sights and Sounds: Jenee Darden

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. One this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with producer Porfirio Rangel. Jenee gives her three recommendations of arts and culture events happening in the Bay Area.

Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore and Gallery

This bookstore is co-owned and operated by artists of color - including Josiah Luis Alderete. He’s an alum of KALW’s Audio Academy. The bookstore carries a multicultural selection of books by authors of color, queer authors, and books in Spanish. They also host live events in their galley. If you can’t make them in-person they stream their live events as well.

Black Joy Parade

Downtown Oakland

February 27th

It’s mission is to celebrate Black people and their contributions to history and culture. The parade goes down Broadway and ends around 19th/20th St. That’s where people can enjoy a festival with vendors, food, etc. Ashanti is going to be the headlining performer. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

“Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love”

deYoung Museum

Running till April 24th

The exhibit celebrates the life and art of 80’s fashion designer Patrick Kelly. He grew up in Mississippi and later made it big in Paris. His work was inspired by his Southern roots, Black American culture, and the gay club scene in New York and Paris. The exhibit features his designs. If you can’t make it to the exhibit there’s a great short documentary on the deYoung website about Patrick Kelly.

Tune in to “Sights & Sounds Magazine.” We’ve added some flavor. For the first three Thursdays, we’re taking over Crosscurrents beginning Thursday March 3rd at 5pm on KALW!