When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 10

In the final episode of When We All Get to Heaven, we catch up on what’s happened in the many years between the emergence of effective treatment for AIDS in the late 90s and the fall of 2025, when we recorded this episode. We linger on a moment back in June of 1999, when Jim was still pastor and called the church to remember that AIDS wasn’t over. Because advances notwithstanding, it still isn’t over.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

You can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.