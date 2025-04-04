MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 03)
Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
Today’s show features Parts 05 and 06 of the series:
PART 05: As a French teenager in 1939, Pierre Seel had his watch stolen at a notorious cruising spot in his hometown. When he reported the crime to the police, he was placed on a list of suspected homosexuals. Two years later, with the city now under Nazi occupation, he was summoned by the Gestapo.
- PART 06: Frieda Belinfante was 36 years old and a conductor when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940. Soon thereafter, Frieda disbanded her orchestra and joined a resistance group that carried out a daring act of sabotage that helped save Jews from deportation.