Race & Identity
Queer Power Hour

Queer and Latinx

By David Boyer
Published September 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15, 2023 - October 15, 2023) celebrates the history, culture and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States.

To kick it off, Queer Power Hour is sharing stories a diverse group of LGBTQ+ Latinx culture makers.

  • Jeneé Darden from Sights & Sounds shares two stories about queer Latinx artists in California, including Gabby Rivera, the writer behind the first queer Latina superhero from Marvel Comics (produced by Porfirio Rangel)
  • An episode of Mortified that focuses on the childhood diaries of two gay Chicano comedians
Queer Power Hour LGBTQSights & Sounds
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
