Queer and Latinx
Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15, 2023 - October 15, 2023) celebrates the history, culture and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States.
To kick it off, Queer Power Hour is sharing stories a diverse group of LGBTQ+ Latinx culture makers.
- Jeneé Darden from Sights & Sounds shares two stories about queer Latinx artists in California, including Gabby Rivera, the writer behind the first queer Latina superhero from Marvel Comics (produced by Porfirio Rangel)
- An episode of Mortified that focuses on the childhood diaries of two gay Chicano comedians