Immigration and Multiculturalism

Whether for economic reasons or to flee violence and persecution, immigration rates continue to climb globally. At the same time, opposition to immigration and intolerance of multiculturalism is also growing. Should cultural or ethnic identity ever be a factor in immigration policy? Do immigrants have an obligation to assimilate to the dominant culture? Or should we make cultural accommodations for immigrants who don’t share our values and traditions? Do the answers vary depending on how culturally diverse or homogenous the host country already is? Josh and Ken lift the gate for Sarah Song from the UC Berkeley School of Law, author of Immigration and Democracy. Sunday, October 3 at 11 am.