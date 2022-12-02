Remembering The Cockettes

The San Francisco drag troupe The Cockettes — which counts Devine and Sylvester among its members — is back on stage this weekend in Oakland . This week we’ll hear from two of the Cockettes founders, Fayette Hauser , and music director Scrumbly Koldewyn .

The Cockettes were founded in 1969 by a group of, mostly queer hippies in San Francisco. While they weren’t around for long, the Cockettes left an outsized legacy that we explore this week with exclusive recordings and interviews.

To see The Cockettes: Eternal Emissions live in Oakland, click here .

Please help us keep bringing queer air to your ears. Out in the Bay is an independent non-profit production. We receive no funds from podcast platforms nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. Your gift will help keep LGBTQ voices and stories coming to you and others who might not be able to give. ( Donate tabs on our website will take you to a Media Alliance interface. Media Alliance is our non-profit 501(c)3 fiscal agent. Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay.)