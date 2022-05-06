SCOTUS abortion leak reveals threats to queer rights too

How greatly are LGBTQ civil liberties threatened by abortion cases now before the conservative-heavy U.S. Supreme Court? Federal courts journalist Lisa Keen told host Christopher Beale the leaked draft opinion, by Justice Samuel Alito, is “shocking” on many levels.

The draft shows that the majority is planning to go to an extreme,” Keen said. “They're prepared to allow states to ban abortion at any point in a pregnancy and ignore any concern for the mother's life or well-being.”

Especially alarming for LGBTQ people in the leaked draft is language saying courts should generally defer to state legislatures, said Keen, which are “growing more and more extreme.”

Lisa Keen is national politics and legal affairs correspondent for the Bay Area Reporter and other LGBTQ publications nationwide. See her article on “the leak” and her other reporting on her site, keennewsservice.com.

The Executive Producer of Out In The Bay is Eric Jansen. This edition of Out in the Bay was produced by Eric Jansen and Christopher Beale who hosted and engineered this episode.