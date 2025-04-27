Bill would establish homeless shelters in all SF supervisorial districts

Supervisors Bilal Mahmood and Shamann Walton put forward an ordinance Friday to establish "geographic equity in homeless shelters and behavioral health centers" now concentrated in low-income areas.

The bill is being co-sponsored by supervisors Matt Dorsey, Danny Sauter, Jackie Fielder and Myrna Melgar. Mahmoud’s legislative aide said the legislation will be introduced within the next two weeks.

Mission Local reports four of the city's 11 supervisorial districts have no emergency shelters. The ordinance would require at least one new facility be approved in each district by June 30, 2026.

The planned ordinance covers emergency shelters, transitional housing, behavioral health residential care and treatment programs, and specialized behavioral health outpatient clinics.

