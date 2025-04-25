The human costs of Trump's immigration crackdown

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the plight of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers who are facing the threat of deportation to a notorious mega prison in El Salvador.

Then, we focus on the abduction and detention of Tuft University PhD scholar Rümeysa Öztürk’s, who is being held in detention in Louisiana. She is among nearly 1,000 students whose visas have been revoked.

Guests:

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones covering politics and immigration

Hannah Allam, reporter for ProPublica covering national security issues, with a focus on militant movements and counterterrorism efforts

Resources:

Mother Jones: “He’s So Scared”: More Venezuelans Face Imminent Deportation Under the Alien Enemies Act

ProPublica: American Rendition: Rümeysa Öztürk’s Journey From Ph.D. Scholar to Trump Target Languishing in Louisiana Cell