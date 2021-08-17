Don Reed @ The Marsh Berkeley: ‘Going Out’ - SF Mime Troupe: ‘Tales of the Resistance: Persistence’, Episode 7 - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with comedian Don Reed (pictured), about his newest solo work, Going Out, with which The Marsh Berkeley returns to presenting live on-stage theater for the first time since March 2020. Also, we broadcast episode seven of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, as part of our Corona Radio Theater Initiative. And Peter Robinson talks with Peter Katcoff, president of the Marin Philosophical Society.

In his new, high-energy solo show Going Out, we see comedian, playwright and performer Don Reed waiting in line for his second COVID shot, meanwhile reflecting on the radical new permutations of ‘going out’ - before, during, and after the pandemic.

Reed contemplates the collective excitement and apprehension of being back out in the world, recounts comedic combative moments in Walgreens at the height of the pandemic, flashbacks to his life-long affair with the fine art of “clubbing,” and ponders the heartfelt question “what now?”

Going Out runs live on stage from August 21-September 19 at The Marsh (2120 Allston Way) in Berkeley.

Also, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, talks with Peter Katcoff, president of The Marin Philosophical Society, about the society’s Fall series of lunchtime lectures with speakers from Cambridge, Oxford and California universities, on engaging topics, including Music, Artificial Intelligence and Shakespeare's thinking.

Plus, we broadcast episode seven of the Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence.

The seventh episode is titled: Collision at the Intersectionality. The storylines of Black Fox and Jailbreak collide as Sanka and Cheung Jūn uncover a chilling truth about AAAWAKOAAPOBB, and Angelica and Eido reveal a secret that might destroy Brad Asteroth and the network!

Open Air with guest host Angie Coiro, heard live on Thursday, August 19 at 1pm