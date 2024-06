6/26/24 This week OTA host David Latulippe continues his tribute to the late, great Peter Schickele, who passed away in January of 2024. As a reminder of Schickele's genius as his alter ego, PDQ Bach, you'll hear "A Bach Portrait", "Last Tango in Bayreuth" and other selections as a Summer tonic to the news of the day.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!